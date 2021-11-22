STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scarlett Johansson working on a new MCU project

It remains unknown whether Johansson will be starring in the new project.

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 10:17 AM

Scarlett Johansson

Actor Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios, has revealed that Scarlett Johansson, who has played Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is attached to another project that’s being developed at the studio. Feige hinted at the development during the American Cinematheque gala, where several cast members from the previous Marvel films were in attendance. It remains unknown whether Johansson will be starring in the new project.

“We already are working with Scarlett on another not Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project,” Feige said. Scarlett recently starred as Natasha Romanoff in the Black Widow solo film, which was also the center of a legal battle between the actor and Disney after the studio opted for a simultaneous theatre and simultaneous release. The legal row was settled in late September, but the terms and conditions remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, Johansson will be next seen in Asteroid City.

