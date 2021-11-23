STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix's animated series Arcane renewed for second season

The series, which is a prequel to League of Legends, tells the origin story of two iconic League champions from the oppressed underground of Zaun and a developed region named Piltover.

A still from Netflix series 'Arcane'

A still from Netflix series 'Arcane'. (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Netflix has renewed its animated series Arcane for a second season. The streaming giant announced the development during a recent fan event.

The series, which is a prequel to League of Legends, tells the origin story of two iconic League champions from the oppressed underground of Zaun and a developed region named Piltover. Series co-creator Christian Linke will be serving as an executive producer along with Riot Games founders Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck, Jane Chung, and Thomas Vu.

"We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment," Linke and his co-creator Alex Yee said in a statement. Further details related to the second season are currently under wraps.

