Priyanka Chopra drops romantic comment on Nick Jonas' latest post amid split rumours

Rumours of a split between the couple began circulating recently when fans and followers noticed that Priyanka dropped both of her last names from her social media handles.

Published: 23rd November 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas pose for a picture backstage at the Billboard Music Awards (Photo | Nick Jonas, Twitter)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas pose for a picture backstage at the Billboard Music Awards (File Photo | Nick Jonas, Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Global star Priyanka Chopra, in a subtle manner, quashed all the rumours about her separation from husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Rumours of a split between the couple began circulating recently when fans and followers noticed that Priyanka, who often goes by Chopra-Jonas, dropped both of her last names from her social media handles.

The reason behind the name change is still unclear, but Priyanka seemed to put any breakup speculations to rest with a romantic comment on her husband's latest Instagram post.

On Monday night, Nick took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing some bicep curls during a workout session.

​ALSO READ | 'She is here': Priyanka Chopra shares first look from 'The Matrix Resurrections'

"Monday motivation. Let's get it," Nick captioned the post. Priyanka commented on the post, "Damn! I just died in your arms." She also added an emoji with heart eyes, another sweating and a third simple red heart.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Diwali and shared pictures from their celebration on Instagram. The couple will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. (ANI)

