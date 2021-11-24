STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Helena Bonham Carter to star in ITV drama 'Nolly'

Bonham Carter will essay the role of Noele Gordon, who played Meg Richardson in the hit ITV soap "Crossroads" before being abruptly fired at the height of the show's success.

Published: 24th November 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Helena Bonham Carter (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Helena Bonham Carter, star of "The Crown" and "Harry Potter" films, will play the lead in "Nolly", an ITV biopic from "It's A Sin" creator Russell T Davies.

It marks the debut project for Nicola Shindler's Quay Street Productions, backed by ITV Studios, and Davies' return to the network for a show since 2004.

Bonham Carter will essay the role of Noele Gordon, who played Meg Richardson in the hit ITV soap "Crossroads" before being abruptly fired at the height of the show's success.

The three-part drama reunites Davies with long-time collaborator Shindler, who he has worked with on several projects including "It's A Sin" for her previous outfit Red Production Company, reported Deadline.

Peter Hoar, who helmed "It's A Sin", will direct "Nolly".

Shindler, who is attached as executive producer on the series along with Davies, said she is looking forward to the drama which is their first for her newly-minted banner.

"I couldn't be prouder or more excited that the first drama we will be filming for Quay Street Productions is this beautiful script by Russell T Davies. And that Helena Bonham Carter will star as such an iconic British woman is dream casting," the producer said.

ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill described "Nolly" as a "bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, the women it cannot understand and the women it fears".

"Russell's scripts are magnificent and a great tribute to Noele Gordon, but also to our national love of soaps and a celebration of the incredible women they create," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Helena Bonham Carter Nicola Shindler Noele Gordon
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp