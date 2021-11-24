STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra shuts down split rumours, shares 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' clip

On Monday, Nov 22, Priyanka dropped her surname, along with her husband's last name, from all social media handles which led to the rumors that the couple was splitting.

Published: 24th November 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a dig at the rumours of her split with popstar-husband Nick Jonas by sharing a clip from their Netflix comedy special "Jonas Brothers Family Roast".

On Monday, Priyanka dropped her surname, along with her husband's last name, from all social media handles. Her move led to speculation that the 39-year-old actor was splitting with the American singer-songwriter, who she married in 2018.

Taking to Instagram late Tuesday evening, Priyanka shared a clip from the show, where she was seen roasting Nick (29).

"Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas," she wrote with a cheeky, tongue-out emoticon.

In the clip, the "Dil Dhadakne Do" star is seen poking fun at the duo's 10-year age gap.

Priyanka said the couple teach each other a lot of things: while Nick showed her how to use the social networking service TikTok, she quipped, "I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

She also joked about being the most famous Jonas in the family.

"Also, have you guys noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? Like, they're forever on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @PriyankaChopra on Instagram."

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated Hollywood film "The Matrix Resurrections", scheduled to open in cinemas worldwide on December 22.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the Warner Bros Pictures-backed movie series, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas split rumours
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp