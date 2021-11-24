STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shooting for second season of Netflix's Bridgerton wrapped up

Shoot for the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton has been wrapped up.

Published: 24th November 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Netflix series 'Bridgerton'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Shoot for the second season of Netflix's Bridgerton has been wrapped up. Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen shared the news by posting a photo taken with the show's two leads, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, on his social media handle.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the first season, which premiered in December last year, revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page).

The first season became Netflix’s most-watched show of all time after it was watched by a record 82 million households around the world. It was only recently eclipsed by the South Korean series Squid Game.

Season two of Bridgerton also stars Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young. It was announced earlier that Page won’t be returning for the second season. Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland through the production vehicle Household Pictures.

TAGS
Bridgerton Bridgerton S2 Simone Ashley Jonathan Bailey
Comments

