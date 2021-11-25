Christina Ricci on board cyberpunk film The Dresden Sun  

By Express News Service

Actor Christina Ricci will play a supporting role in the upcoming cyberpunk film, The Dresden Sun. Headlined by Samantha Win, the indie film hails from writer-director Michael Ryan.

Christina Ricci

The story revolves around a heist gone wrong when a mercenary with a traumatic past works with an insider to steal a valued asset from Peredor Corporation called “the sphere.” The C & Earth corporation, vying for global dominance, seeks to find a solution to an otherworldly technology via a scientist’s project. Meanwhile, a financial analyst, who despises his job at the powerful investment firm Mutual One, finds himself caught between deadly corporate rivals, financial fraud, and technological espionage, and is ultimately forced to run from a psychopathic military contractor.

Ricci will play Dr Dresden Corliss, an inventor of cosmic technology, who grieves over the death of a loved one. Ryan will bankroll the film along with Tyler Lockamy under their Archetype Pictures banner. Ricci currently stars in the critically acclaimed series Yellowjackets, and will next be seen in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections.