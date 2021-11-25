STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Insider says Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'were very flirty' during LA dinner

The 'King of Staten Island' actor appeared to have a love bite on his neck. The duo affectionately left the restaurant hand-in-hand, when Davidson's blemish was photographed.

Published: 25th November 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson, who recently enjoyed yet another romantic evening together, were spotted grabbing a bite at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

According to People magazine, the photos from the duo's outing revealed that they arrived at the upscale eatery in the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian's Lamborghini SUV and were accompanied by a bodyguard.

Kardashian West sported an all-black ensemble in a maxi leather skirt paired with opera gloves, a turtleneck, and a baseball cap. Davidson, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look in jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers.

The 'King of Staten Island' actor appeared to have a love bite on his neck. The duo affectionately left the restaurant hand-in-hand, when Davidson's blemish was photographed. A source told People magazine that they also arrived at the restaurant holding hands and "were both in a great mood."

The insider said, "They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling. He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple."

The mom of four was first romantically linked to Davidson last month, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch when she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' on October 9.

Last week, the pair celebrated Davidson's 28th birthday at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, where they were joined by Flavor Flav. Davidson, Kardashian West, and Jenner, all matched for the occasion in sets from the new SKIMS loungewear collection.

"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch. They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," a source told People magazine.

The source added, "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

The insider also said that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's budding romance with Davidson seemed to be getting "more serious." "He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten," the source said.

Kardashian West shares daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint West, and Psalm with ex Kanye West, whom she married in May 2014. Since she filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.

As for Davidson, People magazine confirmed in August that the comedian had split from 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor after about five months together. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson
