It is a wrap for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania  

Director Peyton Reed has announced that his upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania has completed filming through a tweet.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Peyton Reed has announced that his upcoming Marvel film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania has completed filming through a tweet. He shared a poster art of the film featuring a mini Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) on the head of a giant Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), teasing what is in store for the audience in the upcoming sequel.

Since the principal photography is now completed the film soon move to the post-production stage. While there’s little information about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it is expected to deal with time travel.

The quantum dimension which was introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp, played a major part in Avengers: Endgame, permitting the superheroes to time travel.

