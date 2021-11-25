STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael Imperioli, Fabian Alomar to star in comedy 

Actors Michael Imperioli and Fabian Alomar have been roped in to play recurring roles opposite Chris Estrada in the upcoming comedy series This Fool.

By Express News Service

Written by Estrada, the show hails from creators Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop. The story, inspired by Estrada’s real life, revolves around Julio Lopez (Estrada), whose kind-hearted temperament leads him to go out of his way to help those he encounters. Based on the life of Estrada, the half-hour comedy will explore Lopez’s work at a gang-rehabilitation non-profit, and his mission to get past his codependency problems with his family while he navigates his middle-class life in Los Angeles.

Imperioli will play Minister Leonard Payne, the founder of the gang rehab facility Hugs Not Thugs, while Alomar will portray a former gang member named Fabian, who Lopez convinces to join the program at Hugs Not Thugs.

