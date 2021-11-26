STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beatles manager Brian Epstein biopic titled 'Midas Man', gets cast

A biopic on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, titled Midas Man, has been in development for some time now.

The Beatles (YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

A biopic on Beatles manager Brian Epstein, titled Midas Man, has been in development for some time now. Now, the makers have announced the cast of the film. Actors Jonah Lees, Blake Richardson, Leo Harvey Elledge, and Campbell Wallace are set to play the four leading Beatles stars, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, respectively.

As reported earlier, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will play Epstein, Emily Watson will portray Epstein’s mother, Eddie Marsan will play his father, and Omari Douglas will play the role of Lonnie Trimble, Epstein’s confidant and friend. Additionally, actor Adam Lawrence has joined the cast as Pete Best and Jay Leno (of The Tonight Show-fame) has joined as Ed Sullivan.

The film began production last month in Liverpool, however, it was halted for three weeks as the producers were on the lookout for a replacement for director Jonas Akerlund.  He is now replaced by Sara Sugarman as the director, and the shoot is expected to begin next year in the US.

The film has a screenplay written by Jonathan Wakeham based on a story by Brigit Grant. The film showcases how Epstein shot to fame at the age of 25 by discovering a series of artists including The Beatles, Gerry and The Pacemakers, and Cilla Black before he ended his life tragically at the age of just 32. Midas Man is produced by Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films, and Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW.

