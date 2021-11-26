STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samantha Prabhu bags first international film 'Arrangements of Love' directed by Philip John

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.

Published: 26th November 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Prabhu (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Samantha Prabhu has been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari, reported Variety.

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. Her character is touted as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage."

Excited about the project, Samantha said, "A whole new world opens up for me today as I start my journey with 'Arrangements of Love,' which has such an endearing and personal story. I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of 'Downton Abbey.' I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with 'Oh! Baby'. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set."

The film is expected to go on floors in August 2022. 

