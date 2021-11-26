STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

The 62-year-old singer tested positive soon after arriving in Milan, Italy ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed.

Published: 26th November 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bryan Adams (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Canadian musician Bryan Adams has once again tested positive for coronavirus.

This marks the second time the singer has caught the virus in the past month.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support," Adams wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

The singer also shared pictures of him at the Milan Malpensa airport and in an ambulance.

Adams also tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30 when he had to pull out from his scheduled appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The singer was to perform a medley of songs including "It's Only Love", which is a duet between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album.

