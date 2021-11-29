STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ace fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Virgil Abloh was the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Virgil Abloh

Designer Virgil Abloh (Photo | LVMH Official Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After battling cancer for several years, star fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away at the age of 41.

Virgil, who died on Sunday, was the founder of the fashion company Off-White and menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

His demise was confirmed by his labels on social media, Variety reported.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault wrote on Instagram.

"The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend," he added.

According to the statement, Virgil opted to keep his cancer private after being diagnosed in 2019, undergoing treatments while continuing to work as one of the fashion industry's leading voices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virgil Abloh Off-White Louis Vuitton LVMH CEO
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp