STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, to start filming in summer 2022

The post-credit scenes of Eternals, which released in theatres on November 5, featured Kit Harrington’s character Dane Whitman admiring Ebony Blade.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Mahershala Ali’s Blade was earlier speculated to release in October 2022. Recent reports, however, suggest that the film is only set to begin shooting in Summer 2022. The post-credit scenes of Eternals, which released in theatres on November 5, featured Kit Harrington’s character Dane Whitman admiring Ebony Blade. It was right after he had given himself a pep talk. A voice was heard posing the question, “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr Whitman?”

This post-credit scene had confused many fans of the Marvel multiverse, but it also gave rise to the speculation that the film was scheduled for a release sooner rather than later. At this time, Marvel India released a tweet with a schedule of upcoming releases in the country. In addition to Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the list also featured Blade. The release date was revealed as October 7, 2022.

With the shooting schedule pushed to Summer 2022, this doesn’t hold true any longer and hence, fans will have to wait a tad bit longer for the film to grace the silver screen. Meanwhile, Da 5 Bloods actor Delroy Lindo had recently joined the cast, but his role has not been revealed as of now. The reports about Blade’s plot so far suggest that the film will stick very close to the source material -- the comic books.  Blade is directed by Mogul Mowgli helmer Bassam Tariq, who also co-wrote the film along with Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahershala Ali Hollywood Blade
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp