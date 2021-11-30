STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Burke joins George Miller's 'Furiosa' after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II exits

Published: 30th November 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Burke. (AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Tom Burke has replaced Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in George Miller's much-anticipated movie "Furiosa".

According to Deadline, Abdul-Mateen had to leave the project, which is a prequel to Miller's 2015 blockbuster "Mad Max: Fury Road", due to a scheduling conflict.

Burke will now feature alongside Hollywood stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the movie.

In the film, Taylor-Joy is taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in "Mad Max: Fury Road".

Miller is directing, co-writing and producing the project with his longtime producing partner Doug Mitchell.

Miller's Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Warner Bros will release "Furiosa" on May 24, 2024.

Burke is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed movies such as David Fincher's "Mank" and "The Souvenir".

He will next star in "The Wonder", co-starring Florence Pugh.

