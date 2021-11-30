STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

West Hollywood home of musician Marilyn Manson raided in sexual abuse investigation

The Sheriff's Department said in February that its detectives had begun investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Marilyn Manson.

Singer Marilyn Manson. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Authorities searched the home of rocker Marilyn Manson on Monday, November 29, 2021, after allegations of physical and sexual abuse by several women.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Eva Jimenez said a search warrant was served on the home of Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner. She would give no further details.

The Sheriff's Department said in February that its detectives had begun investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

The women involved were not identified, but several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed lawsuits.

Manson's attorney Howard E. King declined immediate comment. Manson has denied the allegations, and King has called them “provably false.”

The search of Manson's home was first reported by TMZ.

The 52-year-old shock rocker's former fiancee, “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood, named him as her abuser for the first time in an Instagram post in February.

Manson called Wood's statements “horrible distortions of reality.”

In May, “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco sued Marilyn Manson in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England for non-existent roles in music videos and movies.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the lawsuit alleges.

Bianco's attorney said she also was interviewed by law enforcement.

And Manson's former assistant accused him of sexual assault, battery and harassment in her own lawsuit, saying he used “his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimize during her employment.”

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like “The Beautiful People” and hit album’s like 1996’s “Antichrist Superstar” and 1998’s “Mechanical Animals.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marilyn Manson Eva Jimenez Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Hollywood
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp