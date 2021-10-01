STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page to lead Netflix heist film from 'Fargo' creator Noah Hawley

Rege-Jean Page will also star in Paramount Pictures' "Dungeons & Dragons", alongside the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

Published: 01st October 2021

Rege-Jean Page (R) in a still from Netflix series 'Bridgerton'.

Rege-Jean Page (R) in a still from Netflix series 'Bridgerton'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Bridgerton" breakout Rege-Jean Page is set to headline a Netflix heist thriller film from "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley.

The movie, which Hawley will write and direct, will be produced by the streaming service in collaboration with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's banner AGBO.

Plot details are being kept locked in the safe, but comes from an original idea from Hawley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hawley will also produce through his 26 Keys banner alongside The Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca.

"AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page," Larocca said in a statement.

Page found global fame after featuring as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Netflix series "Bridgerton".

After leaving the show post the first season, the actor joined the cast of another AGBO project "The Gray Man", which also includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas.

Page will also star in Paramount Pictures' "Dungeons & Dragons", alongside the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

Hawley, known for creating popular series "Fargo" and "Legion", made his feature directorial debut with Natalie Portman-starrer "Lucy in the Sky".

He is currently working on a TV series for FX based on the "Alien" franchise.
 

