Hannah Waddingham joins miniseries 'Tom Jones'

The "Ted Lasso" star will feature alongside Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the show which is a reimagining of Henry Fielding's classic novel "The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling", reports say.

Published: 01st October 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham is the latest to join the cast of upcoming miniseries "Tom Jones".

The actor will feature alongside Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the show which is a reimagining of Henry Fielding's classic novel "The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling", reported Deadline.

"Tom Jones" comes from PBS' Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen and ITV.

First published in 1749, the novel presents the scandalous tale of a young man's attempt to find a place in the world.

The book is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the form of 1963 feature film, starring Albert Finney as the titular character.

In the miniseries, McLeod will essay the titular role opposite Wilde, who will play Sophia Western.

Waddingham will portray the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston.

The cast also includes Pearl Mackie, James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Shirley Henderson, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, Daniel Rigby, James Wilbraham, Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski, Dean Lennox Kelly and Lucy Fallon.

Gwyneth Hughes has written the series, which will be helmed by Georgia Parris.

"Tom Jones" will be produced by Benjamin Greenacre with James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer, Helen Ziegler, Susanne Simpson, Rebecca Eaton and Polly Hill serving as executive producers.

Waddingham most recently won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Rebecca Welton in Apple's "Ted Lasso".

She also stars in hit Netflix show "Sex Education."

