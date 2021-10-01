STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Post Malone's third annual Posty Fest postponed to 2022

Post Malone's third annual Posty Fest which was scheduled to take place in Texas over the Halloween weekend, will now happen in 2022, Live Nation announced on Thursday, September 30.

Published: 01st October 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

American rapper Post Malone

American rapper Post Malone (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Post Malone's third-annual Posty Fest has been postponed.

As per People magazine, the event, which was scheduled to take place in Texas over the Halloween weekend, will now happen in 2022, Live Nation announced on Thursday.

"Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase," Live Nation said in a statement to People magazine.

"We can't wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we'll see you soon," the statement added.

The statement was also shared on the Posty Fest website.

This year's Posty Fest was scheduled for October 30 and 31 outside of AT&T Stadium, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and several more scheduled to perform in addition to Malone.

Malone began the festival in 2018 with a sold-out event at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, and in 2019 the event moved to AT&T Stadium. It was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear what role the pandemic played in this year's postponement. Live Nation is requiring all crew members, attendees and artists to provide proof they are fully vaccinated or of a negative COVID-19 test for its events beginning October 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Post Malone Post Malone Posty Fest Posty fest postponed
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp