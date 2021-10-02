STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada to star in limited series 'Shogun'

F9 star Anna Sawai will join Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis in the upcoming limited series titled Shogun.

By Express News Service

Apart from Sawai, the show has also roped in Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, and Hiroto Kanai, who will join the previously announced cast that includes Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi and Yuka Kouri.

Based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, Shogun charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai.

These characters are John Blackthorne (Jarvis), a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture ultimately will redefine him; Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko (Sawai), a woman with invaluable skills, but with dishonourable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.

The series is written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo. The first two episodes will be directed by Jonathan van Tulleken. Production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

