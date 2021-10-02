STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland to lead Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone'

An adaptation of a short story of the same title from celebrated author Stephen King, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" follows a young boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan.

Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Knives Out" star Jaeden Martell and veteran actor Donald Sutherland will feature in "Mr. Harrigan's Phone".

An adaptation of a short story of the same title from celebrated author Stephen King, the movie will be produced by Hollywood producer Jason Blum's banner Blumhouse.

John Lee Hancock will write and direct the horror-thriller for streaming service Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Mr. Harrigan's Phone", a King's anthology collection "If It Bleeds", was released in 2020.

The film follows a young boy (Martell) who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland).

When the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Ryan Murphy will produce the movie along with Blum and Carla Hacken.

Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Scott Greenberg will serve as executive producers.

The film will start production later this month. Netflix plans to release the movie in 2022.

Martell broke out after playing Bill Denbrough in "It" movies, adapted from King's 1986 novel.

His credits also include Apple miniseries "Defending Jacob".

Sutherland most recently starred in HBO series "The Undoing", alongside Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Noah Jupe.

