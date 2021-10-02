STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Teen Wolf' alum Ian Bohen joins season 2 of 'Superman and Lois'

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ian Bohen (Photo | Ian Bohen, Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Ian Bohen, an alum of 'Teen Wolf ', is set to star for a multi-episode arc on the upcoming second season of CW's 'Superman and Lois'.

According to Deadline, Behen will play the role of Lt. Mitch Anderson, the metaphorical "new sheriff in town" at the DOD. His worldview divides into two types, those you serve and those who serve you. He doesn't like that Superman exists outside that paradigm and tries to bring the Man of Steel under his authority officially.

'Superman and Lois' stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wole Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, 'Superman and Lois' has been developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who serve as executive producers, with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden.

As per Deadline, Todd Helbing wrote the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Berlanti and Helbing. Lee Toland Krieger executive produced and directed the first episode.

Bohen is currently a regular on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' opposite Kevin Costner. He is perhaps best known for his role as Peter Hale on MTV's 'Teen Wolf', which marked its 10-year anniversary in June.

He was last seen in 'Sicario' sequel 'Day of the Soldado' opposite Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin. He also was seen in Sheridan's acclaimed feature' Wind River', opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

