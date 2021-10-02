STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Umbrella Academy S3 to premiere in 2022

The story follows the Hargreeves, a family of adopted superhero siblings who join together to solve their family issues and also save the world in the process.

A still from 'The Umbrella Academy'.

By Express News Service

Netflix has released a new video yesterday for The Umbrella Academy’s birthday, which confirms that the upcoming third season will take place at the Hotel Oblivion and that the new season will premiere in 2022.

Hotel Oblivion was the name of the third volume in the series by Gerard Way.

While not much is known about the third season yet, as of now we know that the first episode of the season has been titled Meet the Family, and will be written by Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta.

The titles of the other nine episodes are The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine, Pocket Full of Lightning, Kugelblitz, Kindest Cut, Marigold, Auf Wiedersehen, Wedding at the End of the World, Six Bells, and Oblivion. In addition to Hopper, Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will star Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, and Aidan Gallagher. The show is developed for TV by Steve Blackman, who also serves as showrunner.

The story follows the Hargreeves, a family of adopted superhero siblings who join together to solve their family issues and also save the world in the process. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere in 2022.

