Daniel Craig shares how he landed 'Star Wars' role

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Daniel Craig has talked about how he landed himself a cameo in the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

The 53-year-old actor, who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die', recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director J.J. Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking at a BAFTA talk, Craig said: "I nearly gave up after that. What else am I gonna do?

"I think we were doing 'Spectre', and all of our crew were on Star Wars. Ben Dixon, who was our seconding, a great lovely man Ben Dixon, he was on was seconding and I kind of went to - I had to go into Pinewood to, I don't know what I had to go to Pinewood for, to do some fitting or something.

"And I said to Ben, I said, 'Part for me?' And he was like, 'Are you serious?' I was like, 'Yeah'. And he went, 'I'll go ask JJ'. And he came back and said, 'Yeah'."

Craig's idea for his cameo was a "background" character, or a hidden role doing something clumsy in the background, but he ended up much more involved.

He said: "Thing was, I thought 'background Stormtrooper'. I mean I wanted to do that guy that bumps his head in the original one, you know that person who drops his lightsaber or something.

"Then I was in a whole f****** scene, I was like OK! And we did the scene and then I just thought they'll loop me, they'll put another voice on it, you know, then I had to spend like three hours with JJ on a looping session like doing all the dialogues. Like really, you want me to do this? Get someone else to do this."

The actor couldn't quite believe his luck.

He added: "And I kind of went and said no way was I in 'Star Wars'. I mean, I thought I was great to kind of play around with that and everybody kind of started hating on me 'cause I sort of said I didn't like 'Star Wars' and I just was like, 'Oh it was so stupid'.

"But it was amazing and I'm in the movie and Rian says when he saw the movie the first thing he did afterwards was he said, 'Who was that f***** Stormtrooper?' He said he knew it was somebody, whatever. It's the way I walk, clearly."