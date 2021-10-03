STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ed Sheeran expands property empire after owning 27 houses in London

Ed Sheeran couldn't understand why his neighbours were concerned about wildlife when he actually planted a number of trees.

Published: 03rd October 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Ed Sheeran

Singer Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has spent another $5.4 million on expanding his property empire.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker already owns several properties in the UK, including 27 homes in London alone. It has now been revealed he recently dropped another $5.4 million on new purchases for his empire, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, new documents show Ed spent $4 million through his Maverick Properties company, which he set up in 2015 with his manager Stuart Camp in 2020 along with a further $1.3 million through his Maverick Commercial Properties.

The new purchases put Sheeran's total property value at an estimated $ 65 million.

Alongside his 27 London properties, which include homes in Covent Garden and Battersea, the 'Shape of You' singer also owns a sprawling estate in Suffolk, which comprises five houses.

However, the singer who spent lockdown with his wife and child in his countryside estate, was hit by multiple objections from local residents.

They raised concerns about the various changes he's made or intended to make to his Suffolk estate.

"I just think people just need to mind their own business," he replied.

Sheeran couldn't understand why his neighbours were concerned about "wildlife" when he actually planted a number of trees.

"There's load of animals. We let the meadow grow up," he said.

The estate was dubbed "Sheeranville," but he said: "I didn't name it that. I actually tried to change the name of it to The Shire 'cause I love The Hobbit. But it got denied."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ed Sheeran London
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp