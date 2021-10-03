STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Devil Wears Prada' actor Stanley Tucci opens up about having appetite loss post cancer treatment

The 'Supernova' star also stated he did not fear death throughout the experience, but rather the possibility of losing his sense of taste.

Published: 03rd October 2021 11:53 AM

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci

Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's not at all easy to battle cancer. Actor Stanely Tucci has recently opened up about how his cancer treatment impacted his life.

In an interview with the New York Times, Tucci explained how radiation sessions resulted in a loss of appetite, reports Variety.

"It was hard because I could taste everything, but I couldn't necessarily swallow. I had to chew it for 10 minutes to get it down my throat... (Other times) I just had to get rid of the food," he said.

The 'Supernova' star also stated he did not fear death throughout the experience, but rather the possibility of losing his sense of taste.

"I mean, if you can't eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy anything else?" Tucci added.

Tucci was diagnosed with cancer around three years ago when a tumour was discovered at the base of his tongue. 

