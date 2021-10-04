STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Animated feature 'Ron's Gone Wrong' to release in India on October 29

​ The film is helmed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith. The 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's film offers a "touching and hilarious look" at the budding friendship between a boy and

Published: 04th October 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Computer-animated comedy adventure 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Computer-animated comedy adventure "Ron's Gone Wrong" is set to release theatrically in India on October 29, the makers announced on Monday.

The 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's film offers a "touching and hilarious look" at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot.

"Ron's Gone Wrong" features the voices of actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

The film is helmed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith.

Octavio Rodriguez is co-directing.

The story centres on Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.

' "Ron's hilarious malfunctions in today's social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship," the synopsis reads.

"One Direction" star Liam Payne will also have his new single "Sunshine" as part of the film.

