Elnaaz Norouzi joins Glenn Close in 'Tehran' season 2

The Emmy-nominated series stars Niv Sultan in the lead role.

Published: 04th October 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi

By Express News Service

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi will join Glenn Close in the second season of Tehran on Apple TV+. Tehran (2020—) is a spy thriller series about a Mossad agent who goes undercover in the Iranian capital. The Emmy-nominated series stars Niv Sultan in the lead role.

Elnaaz, who was born in Tehran, is presently shooting for the series in Athens, Greece. Speaking about the show, the actor shared, “It is a pinch-me moment for me.

I am proud to be associated with an Apple TV+ and Emmy-nominated series. More than that, it is an honour to be part of a project with Glenn Close.” Elnaaz also reunites with her Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sangeen. The upcoming Hindi-language thriller is directed by Jaideep Chopra.
 

