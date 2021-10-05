STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement after father's removal from conservatorship

Spears has not been freed from the conservatorship entirely. The legal arrangement that has been in place since 2008 remains, minus her father, but it may be terminated at a Nov. 12 hearing.

Published: 05th October 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears

US pop star Britney Spears (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money.

Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for. #FreeBritney movement.

"I have no words, because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship, my life is now in that direction !!!!!" Spears said in the posts, along with a brief, wordless video of herself.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it "I feel your hearts and you feel mine. that much I know is true."

Spears has not been freed from the conservatorship entirely.

The legal arrangement that has been in place since 2008 remains, minus her father, but it may be terminated at a Nov. 12 hearing.

While fans constantly search for cryptic comments on her conservatorship in her Instagram posts, the singer rarely writes directly about it on social media.

Her attorney Matthew Rosengart has vowed to pursue an investigation of her father, James Spears, and his handling of the conservatorship even now that he has been removed.

James Spears' attorneys said there were no grounds for his removal, that his actions were always based on his daughter's best interest, and that his suspension is a "loss for Britney."

