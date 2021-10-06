STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

R. Kelly's YouTube channels removed following his sex trafficking conviction

YouTube removed Kelly's two channels -- RKellyTV with 3.5 million subscribers, and RKellyVevo with 1.6 million subscribers. The channels were removed citing a violation of its terms of service.

Published: 06th October 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

R&B singer R Kelly was twice arrested a decade ago over claims he was involved in sexual activity with an underage girl, when no charges were brought.

R&B singer R Kelly was twice arrested a decade ago over claims he was involved in sexual activity with an underage girl, when no charges were brought. (Photo | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: R. Kelly's YouTube channels have been removed after the singer-songwriter was found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case.

As a result, the singer will not be allowed to create any new channels going forward on the platform.

As per Variety, YouTube has not banned Kelly's music and it will continue to offer the singer's music library on YouTube Music.

On Tuesday,  October 5, 2021, YouTube had removed Kelly's two channels -- RKellyTV (having 3.5 million subscribers) and RKellyVevo (having about 1.6 million subscribers). The channels were removed citing a violation of its terms of service.

When a user tries to view any video of Kelly's, a message pops up saying: "This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated."

Last week, the 54-year-old singer was found guilty on all nine counts in his sex trafficking case. The singer was found guilty of leading a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex in New York, reported Fox News.

The disgraced singer faces the possibility of decades in prison. Kelly's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022.

The verdict followed a trial that began on August 18 and included 50 witnesses. In the trial, Kelly faced federal counts of human trafficking, racketeering, child pornography, kidnapping and forced labour.

In January 2019, Lifetime released the docuseries titled 'Surviving R. Kelly', which brought renewed attention to the allegations against the singer and prompted calls for an official investigation. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Kelly sex trafficking scandal RKellyTV RKellyVevo YouTube R Kelly
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp