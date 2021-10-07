STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

James Bond star Daniel Craig receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The British actor is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame -- right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore.

Published: 07th October 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Bond star Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

The British actor is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame -- right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore.

Craig's star was unveiled in a ceremony, which was attended by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of 007 film franchise, as well as actor Rami Malek, who stars opposite him in the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die".

The 53-year-old actor said it was an "absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood".

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.

ALSO READ | 'No Time To Die' review: A satisfying swansong for Daniel Craig's James Bond

So thank you very much," he said during the ceremony which was streamed on YouTube.

Craig started playing James Bond with 2006's "Casino Royale" and later reprised the part in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012) and "Spectre" (2015).

"No Time To Die", which released in theatres earlier this month, marks his fifth and final appearance as James Bond.

Before him, fellow Bond actors Moore and Pierce Brosnan received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, Sean Connery, the late British star who first played the spy in the film franchise, still hasn't received the coveted star.

"No Time To Die" has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Bond Hollywood Walk of Fame Daniel Craig
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp