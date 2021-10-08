STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Claire Foy to play Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in 'Doomsday Machine' series

It will focus on the relationship between the social media giant's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg, as well as the obstacles Facebook has faced on its relentless quest for growth.

Published: 08th October 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Claire_Foy

Actress Claire Foy (File Photo |AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Claire Foy will play the role of top Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg in the upcoming scripted series "Doomsday Machine". The show is based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's New York Times bestselling book "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination".

It will focus on the relationship between the social media giant's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg, who serve as the company's chief operating officer (COO), as well as the obstacles Facebook has faced on its relentless quest for growth.

The drama series, which comes from Anonymous Content and Wiip, is being written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and author Ayad Akhtar, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show has roped in several journalists to serve as consultants to ensure the plot's accuracy.

The aim behind the series is to put the viewers in the shoes of Sandberg and Zuckerberg as they shape the way billions of people communicate and consume information. "Doomsday Machine" will track the past five years at the social media giant, beginning with disinformation surrounding the 2016 election and leading up to recent revelations in The Wall Street Journal and the Times about some users being allowed to skirt the platform's rules.

It will be produced by Anonymous Content's AC Studios and Wiip. Foy is best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in two seasons of Netflix series "The Crown". She has also featured in films such as "First Man", "Unsane" and "The Girl in the Spider's Web".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Claire Foy Doomsday Machine Sheryl Sandberg Facebook An Ugly Truth
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp