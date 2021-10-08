Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce to headline limited series 

By Express News Service

Actors Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce will star in the upcoming series A Spy Among Friends. Created by Alexander Cary, the show is based on the New York Times best-selling book by author Ben Macintyre. The story revolves around the defection of a British intelligence officer and KGB double agent Kim Philby (Pearce) and his relationship with an MI6 friend and colleague Nicholas Elliott (Lewis).

The show dramatises the true story of these spies and lifelong friends, one of whom was betraying the other all along. The cast of the series also includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Stephen Kunken and Adrian Edmondson.

Nick Murphy will direct and executive produce the series, which started production in London this week and also will shoot in Romania. Lewis will also serve as executive producer through his production company, Ginger Biscuit Entertainment.