STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jake Gyllenhaal to headline Sam Hargrave's superhero movie 'Prophet'

Gyllenhaal will play John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments that gave him superhuman strength.

Published: 08th October 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is teaming up with "Extraction" director Sam Hargrave for superhero movie "Prophet". Based on writer Rob Liefeld's Image comic book series, the project comes from Studio8.

It will be directed by Hargrave from a script adapted by Marc Guggenheim, reported Deadline. Gyllenhaal will play John Prophet, a man conscripted by Germans near the end of World War II and subjected to scientific experiments that gave him superhuman strength.

The movie will see Prophet volunteering for a German experiment near the end of World War II in order to feed his family. "After a bombing buries him alive and traps him underground for 20 years, he reawakens in 1965, where things are not great for Prophet. The world has moved on without him, his daughter resents him, and KGB agents are after him to create super-soldiers from his blood," the official plotline read.

"Prophet" will be produced by Studio 8's Jeff Robinov and John Graham along with Prime Universe Films' Adrian Askarieh, Rob Liefield, and Brooklyn Weaver. Gyllenhaal currently features in Antoine Fuqua-directed "The Guilty", which released on Netflix earlier this month.

He will next star in Michael Bay's crime drama "Ambulance", co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Hargrave made his feature directorial debut with Chris Hemworth-starrer "Extraction" and is currently working on the sequel to the hit Netflix movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jake Gyllenhaal Sam Hargrave Prophet Rob Liefeld
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp