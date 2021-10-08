STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mike Flanagan to developThe Fall of the House of Usher series

The Fall of the House of Usher is an 1839 short story written by Poe, which features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

Published: 08th October 2021

By Express News Service

Mike Flanagan, well-known as the creator of the popular The Haunting anthology series, will develop an eight-part limited series titled The Fall of the House of Usher for Netflix.

Though plot details are scarce, the series is said to be based on multiple works of Edgar Allan Poe. Notably, The Fall of the House of Usher is an 1839 short story written by Poe, which features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

Flanagan will also direct and executive produce along with Trevor Macy, Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Flanagan and Fimognari will each direct four episodes in the series.

The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Flanagan’s Intrepid Pictures following The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and upcoming series The Midnight Club. The limited series, however, is unrelated to Flanagan’s previous work and will have a standalone story.

