Kathryn Hahn to headline spinoff on WandaVision villain

The original show featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, as the two superheroes live their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Following the success of WandaVision, Disney Plus is set to work on a spinoff show based on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

The original show featured Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, as the two superheroes live their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey but they soon begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Hahn played Agatha, the nosy neighbour and the main adversary of Wanda and Vision. This series is expected to go down the dark comedy route, but more details about the plot are kept under wraps.  Jac Schaeffer, the head writer of WandaVision will be taking care of the scripting of this series too. 

Meanwhile, Hahn will next feature in Showtime’s The Comeback Girl, in which she will essay the role of legendary comedian Joan Rivers. She is also a part of filmmaker Rian Johnson’s much-awaited Knives Out 2. 
 

