STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono honour John Lennon on 81st birth anniversary

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death. The musician was shot and killed on December 8, 1980, while entering his Manhattan apartment building.

Published: 10th October 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

John Lennon with son Sean Ono Lennon.

John Lennon with son Sean Ono Lennon. (Photo | Yoko Ono)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Legendary singer-songwriter John Lennon was recently honoured by Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono, on the occasion of 'The Beatles' star's 81st birth anniversary.

McCartney took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo of Lennon and him playing the guitar in the style of a violin. "Happy Birthday thoughts for John - Paul," he captioned the photo.

Ono shared a throwback photo of Lennon and his son Sean, as the father and son shared a birthday. "Happy Birthday John! Happy Birthday Sean! I love you! yoko," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Sean also celebrated his birthday on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with a grid of photos on his Instagram page. The nine shots combined to create one big image of Sean wearing a paper birthday crown with the number '6' written on it several times.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of John's death. The musician was shot and killed on December 8, 1980, while entering his Manhattan apartment building.

To honour his friend, McCartney penned an emotional note, which the Grammy winner posted on Twitter alongside a different black-and-white image of himself and John.

"A sad, sad day, but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love, Paul," McCartney captioned the post.

Ringo Starr had also marked the milestone on Twitter with a smiling shot of him and John sitting on the bumper of a car. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Lennon birthday Paul McCartney Yoko Ono Sean Ono Lennon
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp