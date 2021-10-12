Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges are married

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor couple Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A representative for Devine, best known for the sitcom "Workaholics" and musical comedy film franchise "Pitch Perfect", confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Erik Griffin, who worked with Devine on "Workaholics" and the film "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates", shared multiple photos from the nuptials on his Instagram account Sunday.

"Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!" Griffin wrote alongside a photo with Devine and their other "Workaholics" cast members Blake Anderson and Anders Holm.

Last week, "The Carrie Diaries" actor Bridges teased the upcoming ceremony by posting a series of photos of her wearing different wedding dresses she almost chose as her trousseau.

"Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid.

But we gave it our best shot and it's almost here and it seems like it's actually going to pan out!!" Devine, 37, and Bridges, 29, started dating in February 2015 after they met on the set of the horror comedy film "The Final Girls".

They announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2019.