Demi Lovato says the term 'aliens' is 'derogatory' toward ETs

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato thinks that referring to extraterrestrial beings as 'aliens' is offensive, according to a new interview.

The 29-year-old singer has recently expanded into the docuseries territory with not only the tell-all 'Dancing with the Devil' documentary but also with Peacock's 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato'.

As per Fox News, the latter, which is a four-part series, follows Lovato's exploration of what may live beyond Earth as well as their attempt to make contact with alien life.

In a recent interview with a news outlet, the singer said that there are a few things about how people see extraterrestrials that they'd like to change, including the terminology. Demi said, "I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That's why I like to call them ETs."

The term "aliens" has been one of hot debate in recent years, as many have deemed it derogatory to use toward illegal immigrants. According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, 'alien' comes from the Old French word 'alien' and the Latin 'alienus', both meaning strange or foreign.

It adds that the meaning "residing in a country, not of one's birth" dates to the mid-15th century, while the meaning "wholly different in nature" is from the 1670s and the usage "not of this Earth" was first recorded in 1920.

Furthermore, Lovato said that they're particularly irked by misconceptions that extraterrestrials are "harmful or that they'll come and take over the planet."

"I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now," they suggested. During the discussion, Demi expanded on their idea that humans are likely safe from harm when it comes to aliens.

"I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago. I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago," they said.

"What if they're waiting for us?" Lovato later asked, adding, "What if that's what they're waiting on?"

Lovato had recently described "a beautiful and incredible experience" with a possible alien sorry, extraterrestrial, in an interview with E! News' 'Daily Pop'.

"We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me," they said.

As per Page Six, Demi added that they'd had a previous experience with a possible extraterrestrial in 2020 at their 28th birthday party, in which "something showed up directly above us in the sky" displaying "huge lights that made a question mark, almost."