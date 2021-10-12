STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jake Gyllenhaal in talks for Guy Ritchie’s next

The actor is also set to star in Michael Bay’s upcoming thriller Ambulance, which is set to hit theatres in February of next year.

Published: 12th October 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Guy Ritchie and Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko) are in negotiations to do a film together. As of yet, not many details regarding this upcoming project are known. But it has been confirmed that it will be produced by Miramax.

The untitled film is expected to begin shooting at the end of this year. Ritchie’s most recent film was the action-thriller titled Wrath of Man, which was released earlier this year, and the director currently has Operation Fortune starring Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza coming in January of next year.

Gyllenhaal’s most recent film The Guilty premiered on Netflix on October 1. Earlier this week, he was confirmed to have signed on as John Prophet in the film Prophet, which is still in the pre-production stage.

The actor is also set to star in Michael Bay’s upcoming thriller Ambulance, which is set to hit theatres in February of next year.
 

