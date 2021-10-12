STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian 'glad' to have ex Kanye West's support during 'SNL' hosting

Despite the impending divorce, Kanye reportedly supported and gave Kim advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on 'SNL' as a musical guest seven times.

Published: 12th October 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and estranged rapper husband Kanye West.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and estranged rapper husband Kanye West. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Seems like American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are now in a better place as the estranged couple was recently spotted together in New York City, where the former hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and her ex-husband was there to 'support' her.

Kim, who filed for divorce from the musician in February after six years of marriage, was "glad" to have the support of her ex as she made her 'SNL' debut in New York City recently, reported People magazine.

The two were spotted leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City ahead of the reality star's hosting duties.

Despite the impending divorce, Kanye reportedly supported and gave Kim advice on her hosting job. The musician has appeared on 'SNL' as a musical guest seven times.

A source close to the reality star told People magazine that the former couple is in a better place from the time the two parted their ways in February.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce. She loves having Kanye's support though," the source said.

The insider also revealed that Kim is happy that things are better from the past now as it is all beneficial for their four kids- 8-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, 5-year-old son Saint, and 2-year-old Psalm.

People magazine was also told that the beauty mogul was elated to have her mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian who both made cameos in the episode to support the 40-year-old star for her debut hosting gig.

Kim made her 'SNL' hosting debut alongside musical guest Halsey, and took aim at her entire family and Kanye during her opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanya west Kim kardashian SNL host
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp