Nash Bridges revival film to release on November 27

Nash Bridges, a film based on the television show from the ‘90s of the same name will bring back the original cast members from the series created by Carlton Cuse, which includes Don Johnson of Miami Vice and Knives Out fame and Cheech Marin of Cheech & Chong fame as the titular elite investigators.

The film also stars Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville, and Jeff Perry.

Nash Bridges was written by Bill Chais and directed by Greg Beeman, who previously directed episodes of the original Nash Bridges. Executive producers of the project will be Johnson, Chais, Beeman, and Cuse.

The Nash Bridges series aired on CBS from 1996 to 2001 for six seasons and a total of 122 episodes. The show was a hit with viewers, during the time of its premiere. Nash Bridges premieres on the USA Network on November 27.

