NBC won't telecast Golden Globes 2022 ceremony

Published: 12th October 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

golden globes

For representational purposes (Photo | Goldenglobes.com)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: One of the much-watched and reputed award ceremonies- The Golden Globes will precede in 2022 but without NBC.

As per Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be proceeding to recognize the best of this year's film and television achievements despite the fact that NBC will not televise this year's Golden Globes ceremony.

A source confirmed, "The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes."

In May, NBC announced that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022 after a series of revelations about the organization's lack of diversity and ethical lapses caused a consortium of publicists to boycott the awards, according to Variety.

"Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023," NBC confirmed with the statement in May.

On a related note, a letter was circulated to the HFPA studios on Friday in which the eligibility rules for the 79th Golden Globes were listed.

Reportedly, the emphasis was on performances, raising the question of whether other areas such as music or directing will also be recognized for the prestigious awards.

The organisation had also added a new panel of 21 judges who would immediately be eligible to vote on this year's Golden Globes. 

