Timothee Chalamet’s first look from Wonka out

By Express News Service

Timothee Chalamet has unveiled the first look of his character from Wonka, which follows the upbringing of Roald Dahl’s popular character Willy Wonka.

The first look features the Lady Bird-actor wearing the iconic hat donned by the character.

It was recently announced that actors Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins have joined the cast of the film.