Timothee Chalamet’s first look from Wonka out

Timothee Chalamet has unveiled the first look of his character from Wonka, which follows the upbringing of Roald Dahl’s popular character Willy Wonka.

Published: 12th October 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Timothee Chalamet (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The first look features the Lady Bird-actor wearing the iconic hat donned by the character.

It was recently announced that actors Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins have joined the cast of the film. 

