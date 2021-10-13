STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Emma Corrin to headline crime thriller series Retreat

Corrin will portray Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded resort.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in a still from Netflix's 'The Crown' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Emma Corrin of The Crown fame will headline an upcoming limited series for FX titled Retreat.
The crime thriller series hails from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will portray Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded resort.

A reclusive billionaire invites Darby and 11 other guests to a dazzline, remote location. There, one of the guests is found dead and Darby has to fight to prove that it was a murder against a tide of competing interests, before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij will write and direct the series as well as executive produce along with Andrea Sperling. Retreat is produced by FXP Productions.

Corrin shot to fame for her role of Princess Diana Spencer in fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. The actor will next feature in My Policeman opposite Harry Styles and in French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
 

Comments

