Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong to share screen

The film explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Anthony Hopkins (AP)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins and Succession-fame Jeremy Strong are the newest additions to the cast of director James Gray’s upcoming feature Armageddon Time. Newcomers Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Ryan Sell have also boarded the project, which is currently in production in New York.

Armageddon Time is said to be a coming-of-age tale based on Gray’s childhood memories of growing up in Queens, New York in the mid-1980s. The film also explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was the first one to be cast in the project and it was followed by actors Donald Sutherland, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro. Gray will direct from his own original screenplay and also produce the project in collaboration with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan and Rodrigo Teixeira.

Hopkins recently won his second Oscar for Florian Zeller’s directorial debut The Father. He will also star in the director’s follow-up film The Son. Strong is best known for starring in films such as The Big Short and The Trial of Chicago 7. He won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role in HBO’s Succession last year.  He is currently awaiting the release of the show’s third season, which premieres on HBO on October 17.

