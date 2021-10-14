STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming R-rated comedy titled No Hard Feelings

The film is said to be in the same vein as Tom Cruise’s 1983 film Risky Business and Cameron Diaz-starrer Bad Teacher.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence will team up with director Gene Stupnitsky for an upcoming R-rated comedy movie titled No Hard Feelings.

Described as a coming-of-age dramedy, the film is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. It is said to be in the same vein as Tom Cruise’s 1983 film Risky Business and Cameron Diaz-starrer Bad Teacher.

Notably, Stupnitsky served as an executive producer and writer on Bad Teacher. No Hard Feelings has a script written by Stupnitsky along with Joan Phillips.

The Sony Pictures film will be produced by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky.
 

