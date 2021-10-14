Jensen Ackles to star in Rust

By Express News Service

Actor Jensen Ackles will star alongside Alec Baldwin in the upcoming Western action movie Rust.

The film is directed by Joel Souza, who also wrote the script which is based on a story he wrote with Baldwin. The film also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, and Frances Fisher.

Jensen Ackles

Baldwin will play Harland Rust, an infamous Western outlaw who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust has to travel to Kansas to break him out of prison.

Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary US Marshal Wood Helm (Ackles) and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail. Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

Baldwin will also produce the film under his El Dorado Pictures banner along with Matt DelPiano through his Cavalry Media, Ryan Donnell Smith through Thomasville Pictures, Anjul Nigam of Brittany House Pictures and Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher of Short Porch Pictures.

