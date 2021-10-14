Toni Collette to headline action comedy 'Mafia Mamma'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Academy Award-nominated actor Toni Collette will play a suburban mother who unexpectedly inherits her grandfather's mafia empire in the upcoming action comedy "Mafia Mamma".

According to Variety, the Italy-set film also stars Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel.

Catherine Hardwicke, whose directing credits include "Twilight" and "Thirteen", will helm the movie from a screenplay by Debbie Jhoon and J Michael Feldman.

Collette, known for films like "Sixth Sense", "Knives Out" and Netflix series "Unbelievable", will play Kristen who one day receives a call from Bianca (Bellucci), her estranged grandfather's trusted consigliere, telling her he is dead and she must attend the funeral in Italy.

"Egged on by Jenny, her outspoken best friend and lawyer, Kristin is persuaded this is exactly what she needs -- a free trip to Europe full of pasta, wine, and beautiful men. The trip gets off to a perfect start but when her grandfather's funeral explodes into a bloody gunfight, she finally learns the truth. Kristin isn't just there to meet the family, she is there to be the new boss of the fiercest Mafia family in Calabria," reads the logline.

Huebel will star in the role of Kristen's unsuccessful, musician husband whom she catches cheating on her with a groupie.

The project reunites Hardwicke and Collette, who previously worked together on the 2015 emotional comedy "Miss You Already", also starring Drew Barrymore.

Collette said she is excited to make "Mafia Mamma" with Hardwicke and the team.

"It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone. I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy!" she added.

"Toni is one of the most versatile actresses on the planet -- she can be intensely emotional, super-sexy and LOL hilarious.

She's going to dazzle as Kristin.

And I personally relate to this woman who has to tap into her inner warrior and earn the respect of a bunch of men -- especially after working in the film business.

This story is empowering in the most fun way!" Hardwicke said.

"Mafia Mamma" is produced by Vocab Films, Idea(l) and New Sparta Production based on an original idea by French novelist, screenwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sthers.

Collette will also serve as a producer under her Vocab Films banner together with Sthers through Idea(l) and New Sparta's Christopher Simon.

The film is expected to begin production in Italy in late spring 2022.